On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

NVR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 9:08 am
< a min read
      

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $248.8 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $63.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $61.90 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period.

        Insight by Workday: Human capital experts from DHS, Interior Department, GSA and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will describe the different stages of their IT modernization journeys in this free webinar.

NVR shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 72% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 AWS Chicago Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force partnership helps rare woodpecker thrive