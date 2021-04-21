NVR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $248.8 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $63.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $61.90 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period.

NVR shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 72% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

