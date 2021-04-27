Old Point Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3 million.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $15.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

Old Point Financial shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPOF

