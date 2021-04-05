On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Probe wraps up at Colorado supermarket where 10 were killed

April 5, 2021 5:18 pm
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Detectives have finished collecting evidence at a Colorado supermarket where a gunman killed 10 people two weeks ago, but the store is still closed, police said Monday.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty had described the investigation at the store in Boulder as painstaking, with investigators going through every shelf and pulling out each item as they gathered evidence.

The overall investigation into the March 22 shooting is continuing, police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said. Investigators have not released a motive for the attack.

With the work at the store complete, police said the property was turned back over to King Soopers, a brand owned by Kroger Co., the United States’ largest grocery chain. It is not clear when the store will reopen.

Emails and a telephone call to company officials were not immediately returned.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is accused of opening fire at the store and has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Killed were police Officer Eric Talley; Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Alissa also has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder over shots fired at another officer. Prosecutors have said they expect to file more charges as the investigation progresses.

One of Alissa’s public defenders told a judge during his first court appearance that they needed to assess Alissa’s mental health but did not provide details about his condition.

