Saks joins a growing list of retailers to go fur-free

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
April 7, 2021 10:13 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Saks Fifth Avenue is joining a growing list of retailers and brands including Macy’s, Versace and Prada that will stop using animal fur as it reacts to a backlash from consumers.

Saks Fifth Avenue said Wednesday that it will phase out using fur by the end of fiscal 2022. That includes both brand partner and store-label merchandise sold online and in stores. As part of the decision, Saks will eliminate the sale of products made from animals that were raised for the use of their fur or those made with fur from wild animals. Shearling, goatskin, cattle hide, down, feathers, leather and faux fur products will continue to be sold online and in stores, the New York-based retailer said.

Saks Fifth Avenue also plans to close all of its fur salons by the end of fiscal 2021.

“Across the Saks Fifth Avenue experience, we evaluate a number of factors when making decisions about our assortment, including customer preferences and societal shifts,” said Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks, in a statement. “We recognize that trends constantly evolve, and that the sale of fur remains a significant social issue.”

