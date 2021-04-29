Trending:
Shenandoah Telecom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021
EDINBURG, Va. (AP) _ Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $51.5 million.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 6 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $59.7 million in the period.

Shenandoah Telecom expects full-year revenue in the range of $241 million to $248 million.

Shenandoah Telecom shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $48.61, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEN

