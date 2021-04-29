On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Southern National Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 5:47 pm
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (FRST) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $9.4 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $34.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $28.8 million.

Southern National Bancorp shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.25, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRST

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress