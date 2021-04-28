On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Spok: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) _ Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

The Springfield, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $36 million in the period.

Spok shares have declined almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.60, a decrease of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

