Strategic Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 6:46 am
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $9.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $290.3 million in the period.

Strategic Education shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 45% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

