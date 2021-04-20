On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Subaru recalls vehicles to fix engine, suspension problems

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 8:14 am
DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off.

The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019. The company says in government documents that a computer can power the ignition coil after the car is shut off. That can cause a short circuit.

Dealers will update the software, replace ignition coils and if necessary install a new front exhaust pipe. The recall is to start May 28.

The suspension recall affects more than 408,000 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks and 2019 Foresters. Some rear stabilizer bar bolts can loosen and detach, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will tighten bolts and replace any missing ones starting May 14.

