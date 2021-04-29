Trending:
Business News

T. Rowe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 8:41 am
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $749.4 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $3.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.92 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period.

T. Rowe shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 11%.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

