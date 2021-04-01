Taiwan chip maker TSMC to invest $100B to grow capacity

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Major Taiwan computer chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to invest $100 billion in the next three years in expanding its manufacturing capacity and supporting research and development, the company said Thursday.

TSMC, the world’s biggest contract producer of semiconductors, said it anticipates faster growth thanks to long-term trends like the introduction of next-generation telecommunications and high-performance computing. The coronavirus pandemic, meanwhile is revving up demand for electronic devices as the world relies increasingly on digitalization.

“TSMC is working closely with our customers to address their needs in a sustainable manner,” the company said in an emailed statement.

It did not give further details.

Intel, Samsung and other chip makers also have been boosting investments to meet rising demand and joust for market share.

TSMC makes processor chips for major brands like Apple Inc. It earlier announced plans to invest $3.5 billion in a second U.S. manufacturing site, in North Phoenix, Arizona, as concern grows over heavy American reliance on sources in Asia for high-tech components.

The company operates a semiconductor wafer fabrication facility in Camas, Washington, and design centers in San Jose, California, and Austin, Texas.

Most semiconductors used in smartphones, medical equipment, computers and other products are made in Taiwan, South Korea and China.

