On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

U.S. industrial production rises 1.4% as weather warms

By PAUL WISEMAN
April 15, 2021 9:26 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry rebounded last month as the United States recovered from an unusually frigid February.

Industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.4% in March, reversing a 2.6% drop in February, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.

Output rose 2.7% at factories and 5.7% at mines. Utility production plunged 11.4%, a record, as the weather warmed in March and Americans turned down the heat.

American industry has proven resilient through the coronavirus crisis. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported earlier this month that U.S. factories expanded in March at the fastest pace in 37 years as federal aid flowed through the economy and the rollout of vaccines encouraged a return to normal business activity.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet