On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

US trade deficit jumps 4.8% to $71.1 billion in February

By MATT OTT
April 7, 2021 8:45 am
< a min read
      

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit grew to $71.1 billion in February, as a decline in exports more than offset a slight dip in imports.

The February gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad jumped 4.8% the revised January deficit of $67.8 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

The increase reflected a 2.6% decline in exports of goods and services to $187.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis. That wiped out a 0.7% decline in imports, which ticked down 0.7% from January’s record high of $260.1 billion.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|7 Enabling Secure Data Recovery Within...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mesa Verde National Park designated as the world’s 100th International Dark Sky Park