VSE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 44 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $165 million in the period.

VSE shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.76, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

