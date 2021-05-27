American Woodmark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $473.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.8 million, or $3.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

American Woodmark shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 61% in the last 12 months.

