On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

American Woodmark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 6:43 am
< a min read
      

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $473.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.8 million, or $3.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

American Woodmark shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 61% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineer's Far East District holds Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage celebration