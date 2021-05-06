On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Beacon Roofing: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 4:25 pm
< a min read
      

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The roofing materials distributor posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Beacon Roofing shares have climbed 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $59.01, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BECN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BECN

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers