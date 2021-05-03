BWX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) _ BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $69.7 million.

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $528.3 million in the period.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.20 per share.

BWX shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWXT

