On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Cardinal Health, Etsy fall; Kellogg, Sally Beauty rise

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Fastly Inc., down $15.75 to $42.31

The cloud software developer gave investors a weak earnings forecast and said its chief financial officer is leaving.

Etsy Inc., down $26.89 to $157.68

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

The online crafts marketplace expects growth to slow significantly.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., up $4.06 to $24.32.

The beauty supplies company handily beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Cardinal Health Inc., down $4.29 to $56.54.

The healthcare company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue.

Wayfair Inc., up $15.16 to $286.13.

The online home goods retailer blew away Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

Builders FirstSource Inc., up $2.94 to $52.

        Read more: Business News

The construction materials supplier raised its revenue forecast for the year on strong demand for single family homes and renovations.

Kellogg Co., up $4.46 to $67.53.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles reported solid first-quarter financial results.

Papa John’s International Inc., up $6.89 to $100.89.

The pizza chain’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers