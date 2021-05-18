Cel-Sci: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VIENNA, Va. (AP) _ Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Vienna, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

Cel-Sci shares have climbed 62% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

