On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Cel-Sci: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 9:11 am
< a min read
      

VIENNA, Va. (AP) _ Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Vienna, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

Cel-Sci shares have climbed 62% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVM

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 U.S. Export Compliance for UK...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia