On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Choice Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 8:12 am
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.3 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $182.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.3 million.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

Choice Hotels shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Amazon DocumentDB Focus Days | May and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sisters and brother-in-law follow brother, join Washington Guard