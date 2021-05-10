Choice Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.3 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $182.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.3 million.

Choice Hotels shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 56% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

