Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 3:57 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 91 cents to $64.49 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 80 cents to $67.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.10 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.95 a gallon. June natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $24.10 to $1,791.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.09 cents to $26.96 an ounce and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.53 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.11 Japanese yen from 109.31 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2067 from $1.2022.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19