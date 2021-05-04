On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 4:27 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.20 to $65.69 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $1.32 cents to $68.88 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 5 cents to $2.15 a gallon. June heating oil rose 5 cents to $2 a gallon. June natural gas was unchanged at $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $15.80 to $1,776 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 40 cents to $26.56 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.30 Japanese yen from 109.11 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2009 from $1.2067.

