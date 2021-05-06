On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 3:52 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 92 cents to $64.71 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 87 cents to $68.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 4 cents to $2.11 a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.99 a gallon. June natural gas slipped 1 cent to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $31.40 to $1,815.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 96 cents to $27.48 an ounce and July copper rose 8 cents to $4.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.05 Japanese yen from 109.26 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2055 from $1.1999.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers