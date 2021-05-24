On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 3:51 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.47 to $66.05 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $2.02 to $68.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 5 cents to $2.12 a gallon. June heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.04 a gallon. June natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $7.80 to $1,884.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 42 cents to $27.91 an ounce and July copper rose 5 cents to $4.53 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.79 Japanese yen from 108.93 yen. The euro rose to $1.2213 from $1.2182.

