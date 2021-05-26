On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 3:45 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 14 cents to $66.21 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 22 cents to $68.87 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.15 a gallon. June heating rose 1 cent to $2.05 a gallon. June natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $3.20 to $1,901.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 18 cents to $27.88 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $4.53 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.13 Japanese yen from 108.72 yen. The euro fell to $1.2192 from $1.2255.

