On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April as worries escalate

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
May 12, 2021 8:59 am
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worrisome bout of inflation struck the economy in April, with U.S. consumer prices surging 0.8% and the year-over-year increase reaching its fastest rate since 2008.

The acceleration in prices, which has been building for months, has unsettled financial markets and raised concerns that it could weaken the economic recovery from the pandemic recession.

Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department indicated that that the prices that consumers pay for everything from food and clothes to new cars rose at a faster pace than last month’s 0.6% rise. And over the past 12 months, prices are up 4.2% — the fastest rise since a 4.9% gain in the 12 months that ended in September 2008. Excluding volatile food and energy, core inflation jumped 0.9% in April and are 3% over the past 12 months.

After years of dormant inflation, with the Federal Reserve struggling to increase it, worries about rising prices have shot to the top of economic concerns. Shortages of goods and parts related to supply bottlenecks have been a key factor.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Investors have grown increasingly jittery. On Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by more than 470 points or 1.4%, its worst day since Feb. 26.

April’s sharp increase in inflation was led by a record 10% surge in the price for used cars and trucks.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Webb’s golden mirror wings open one last time on Earth