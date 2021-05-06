DiamondRock Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had a funds from operations loss of $24.9 million, or 12 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 15 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $173.3 million, or 82 cents per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust posted revenue of $72.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.8 million.

The company’s shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.73, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

