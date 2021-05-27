On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 7:36 am
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $374.5 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.48 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.4 billion.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Dollar Tree expects full-year earnings to be $5.80 to $6.05 per share.

Dollar Tree shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 12%. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

