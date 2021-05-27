On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dollar Tree, Okta fall; Tempur Sealy, Tellurian rise

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Okta Inc., down $24.13 to $222.40.

The cloud identity management company cut its full-year earnings forecast and said its chief financial officer is resigning.

Best Buy Co., up $1.18 to $118.14.

The consumer electronics retailer blew away Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

Gap Inc., up $1.13 to $35.15.

Walmart will sell the the clothing retailer’s new line of home essentials.

Dollar Tree Inc., down $8.36 to $100.11,

The discount retailer gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Tellurian Inc., up 72 cents to $3.89.

The natural gas company signed a 10-year deal with Gunvor Singapore for liquified natural gas.

Lantheus Holdings Inc., up $3.27 to $22.78.

The company received FDA approval for its Plyarify imaging agent to help identify prostate cancer.

Anaplan Inc., down $7.38 to $49.61.

The software developer’s first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Tempur Sealy Inc., up $2.60 to $39.45.

The mattress maker gave investors an encouraging sales update and said it is buying specialty bed retailer Dreams.

