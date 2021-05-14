DoorDash, Dillard’s rise; Disney, Poly fall

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Walt Disney Co., down $4.64 to $173.70.

The entertainment giant reported lower revenue on weakness in its theme park business, and subscriber additions at its video service disappointed.

DoorDash Inc., up $25.58 to $141.07.

The company’s sales nearly tripled as demand remained strong for food delivery even as restaurants started to reopen for in-person dining.

Airbnb Inc., up $5.45 to $141.20.

Despite a loss last quarter, the company reported higher revenue than analysts expected and predicted a big rebound in travel.

Kansas City Southern, down $4.44 to $309.01.

The railroad said it would accept a revised takeover offer from Canadian National Railway and terminate a rival offer.

Dillard’s Inc., up $23.23 to $125.35.

The department store operator reported profits in its latest quarter that blew past analysts’ forecasts.

General Mills Inc., down 58 cents to $63.40.

The maker of cereals and other foods is acquiring an animal treat business from Tyson Foods.

Vivint Smart Home Inc., up $2.29 to $14.01.

The provider of smart home security systems reported quarterly results that came in well ahead of what Wall Street analysts were looking for.

Poly, down $7.55 to $29.44.

The company forecast weak earnings and revenue. Formerly known as Plantronics, the company is changing its ticker symbol to “POLY” on May 24.

