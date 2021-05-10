On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Drone video shows endangered whales appearing to embrace

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 4:29 pm
< a min read
      

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) — Were these whales really hugging — or was it just a fluke?

Drone video of two critically endangered North Atlantic right whales swimming in Cape Cod Bay shows the animals appearing to embrace one another with their flippers.

Wildlife photographer Brian Skerry and scientists from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the New England Aquarium captured the moment on Feb. 28 as the whales interacted.

Woods Hole scientists say such behavior is rarely observed and that it may have been the first time a whale hug was recorded from the air.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

“Researchers saw what appeared to be whales hugging with their flippers, technically described as ‘belly to belly:’ perhaps showing affection and attempts at mating,” the research team said in a statement.

North Atlantic right whales are some of the planet’s most endangered animals, with the known population estimated at just 360. The whales are susceptible to ship strikes and potentially lethal entanglements with commercial fishing gear.

Scientists say there’s a bright spot: The whales gave birth over the past winter in greater numbers than scientists have seen since 2015.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Science News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Amazon DocumentDB Focus Days | May and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sisters and brother-in-law follow brother, join Washington Guard