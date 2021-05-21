On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Foot Locker, Deere rise; Flowers Foods, V.F. Corp. fall

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 4:15 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $19.86 to $362.45.

The security software maker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting solid fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $24.54 to $335.76.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

The maker of Ugg footwear beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Home Depot Inc., down 13 cents to $315.77.

The home-improvement retailer announced a $20 billion stock buyback program.

Deere & Co., up $4.53 to $359.75.

The agricultural equipment maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue.

V.F. Corp., down $7.58 to $77.24.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profit.

Foot Locker Inc., up $1.17 to $60.87

        Read more: Business News

The shoe store’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Flowers Foods Inc., down 55 cents to $24.15.

The maker of Wonder Bread and baked goods reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Nvidia Corp., up $15.17 to $599.67.

The chipmaker announced a 4-for-1 stock split.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds