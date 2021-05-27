On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

French energy giant Total stops payments on Myanmar pipeline

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
May 27, 2021 4:08 am
2 min read
      

BANGKOK (AP) — Shareholders of the French energy company Total SA have voted to suspend payments of dividends to stakeholders in the joint venture company running a gas pipeline in Myanmar, the company said Wednesday.

Pressure has been growing on companies with investments or operations linked to the Myanmar military to suspend any financial support following a Feb. 1 coup. The Yadana pipeline is partly owned by Myanmar Oil & Gas Enterprises, a government-controlled entity.

Shareholders of the Moattama Gas Transportation Co., or MGTC, which operates the Yadana pipeline, made the decision at a meeting held on May 12, Total said in a statement.

It said the decision was in response to a proposal from Total and the U.S. energy company Chevron and was taken “in light of the unstable context in Myanmar.”

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

The decision was retroactively effective from April 1, it said. “All cash distributions by MGTC to its shareholders (Total (31.24%), Chevron (28.26%), PTTEP (25.5%) and MOGE (15%)) are suspended,” it said. PTTEP is a Thai company.

Total is still operating the pipeline, however, keeping the supply of gas steady “so as to not disrupt the electricity supply that is vital to the local populations of Myanmar and Thailand,” it said. The company has said it needs to protect its workers from repercussions of any moves to suspend its operations in the country.

The human rights group Justice for Myanmar noted that the suspension of dividends represents a fraction of the funds paid to the government from the pipeline, which includes millions in taxes, royalties and the government’s share of the gas revenues.

Yadana is only one of Myanmar’s three major offshore gas projects. The 400-kilometer (250-mile) Yadana pipeline, operated by Total Exploration & Production Myanmar, transports gas from the oil field offshore south of Myanmar to Thailand.

The company reiterated that it “condemns the violence and human rights abuses occurring in Myanmar.” It said it would comply with decisions of international and national authorities, including sanctions.

Myanmar’s military has imposed an increasingly violent crackdown on mass protests against the coup and a broad civil disobedience movement. More than 825 people have been killed — well over two times the government tally — according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a watchdog organization that monitors arrests and deaths.

The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European governments have imposed sanctions in an effort to push the junta to release the hundreds of people it has arrested and restore the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. But such actions have had a limited effect as they targeted domestic military-controlled companies and the overseas travel and assets of members of the junta’s leadership, the military and their family members.

Among other things, critics of the junta have urged many companies to withdraw or stop payments that might support Myanmar’s military, which has vast holdings that dominate its economy.

        Read more: Business News

That includes banks that provide financing for companies working with or paying rent to military-affiliated companies and pension funds that are invested in dozens of companies.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineer's Far East District holds Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage celebration