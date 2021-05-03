On Air: Business of Government Hour
GlycoMimetics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 7:36 am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Monday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its first quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.40. A year ago, they were trading at $2.67.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLYC

Copyright © 2021 .

