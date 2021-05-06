On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
GP Strategies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 6:56 am
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ GP Strategies Corp. (GPX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The provider of training, consulting and engineering services posted revenue of $114.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.7 million.

GP Strategies shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPX

