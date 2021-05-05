Trending:
Hamilton Beach: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 7:36 pm
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $149.2 million in the period.

Hamilton Beach shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.65, a rise of 56% in the last 12 months.

