How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 4:18 pm
Stocks are closing solidly higher Monday as investors cheer a strong dose of positive earnings reports as well as economic data that showed the U.S. economy is growing.

Shares of clothing retailer Gap Inc. and flooring manufacturer Mohawk Industries both gained more than 7%. The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index came in at 60.7, well above the 50-point mark that indicates manufacturing activity is expanding. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook has “clearly brightened” in the United States, but the recovery remains too uneven.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.49 points, or 0.3%, to 4,192.66

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.38, or 0.7%, to 34,113.23.

The Nasdaq fell 67.56 points, or 0.5%, to 13,895.12

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11 points, or 0.5% to 2,277.45.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 436.59 points, or 11.6%.

The Dow is up 3,506.75 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,006.84 points, or 7.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 302.60 points, or 15.3%.

