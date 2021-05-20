On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 4:28 pm
Stock closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, ending a three-day losing streak.

Technology and communications companies led the way higher. Chipmaker Nvidia and Netflix were among the winners. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.8%. Investors were encouraged by the latest jobs data that showed fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week, another sign that the economic recovery is underway.

Oil prices fell and dragged down energy stocks. Oatly, the largest maker of oat milk in the world, rose sharply on its first day of trading.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 43.44 points, or 1.1%, to 4,159.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.11 points, or 0.6%, to 34,084.15.

The Nasdaq rose 236 points, or 1.8%, to 13,535.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.12 points, or 0.6%, to 2,207.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.73 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 297.98 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 105.76 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 16.87 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 403.05 points, or 10.7%.

The Dow is up 3,477.67 points, or 11.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 647.46 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 232.90 points, or 11.8%.

