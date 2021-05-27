On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street following more signals that the economy is continuing to recover.

Investors were encouraged to see that weekly unemployment claims fell to another pandemic low and that the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate during the first quarter.

Banks and industrial stocks led the gains. Technology companies fell, pulling the Nasdaq slightly lower. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market.

On Thursday:

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

The S&P 500 rose 4.89 points, or 0.1%, to 4,200.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.59 points, or 0.4%, to 34,464.64.

The Nasdaq fell 1.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,736.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.80 points, or 1.1%, to 2,273.07

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.02 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 256.80 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 265.28 points, or 2%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 57.81 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 444.81 points, or 11.8%.

The Dow is up 3,858.16 points, or 12.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 847.99 points, or 6.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 298.22 points, or 15.1%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor