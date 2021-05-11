On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, led by banks, industrial and health care companies.

Inflation remains a growing concern among investors, which would be a major drag on the overall market if it takes hold. Tech stocks, which get most of their valuation from the future profits those companies are expected to earn, become less valuable if inflation decreases the value of those earnings.

Commodity prices have been rising, particularly for industrial metals such as copper and platinum, as well as for energy commodities like gasoline and crude oil.

On Tuesday:

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

The S&P 500 fell 36.33 points, or 0.9%, to 4,152.10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 473.66, or 1.4%, to 34,269.16.

The Nasdaq fell 12.43 points, or 0.1%, to 13,389.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.71 points, or 0.3%, to 2,206.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 80.50 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is down 508.60 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 362.81 points, or 2.6%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is down 64.64 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 396.03 points, or 10.5%.

The Dow is up 3,662.68 points, or 12%.

The Nasdaq is up 501.14 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 232.13 points, or 11.8%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Monterey seizes massive haul of illicit weapons in the North Arabian Sea