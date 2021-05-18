On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

An afternoon drop led by big technology stocks left major market indexes broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9%, with most of those losses coming in the last hour of trading. Apple, Facebook and Google’s parent company all lost 1% or more. Walmart rose after reporting strong results driven by higher online sales.

AT&T had the biggest loss in the S&P 500 a day after the company said it would offload its recently acquired media businesses including HBO and CNN into a new company with assets from Discovery Communications.

On Tuesday:

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

The S&P 500 fell 35.46 points, or 0.9%, to 4,127.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267.13 points, or 0.8%, to 34,060.66.

The Nasdaq fell 75.41 points, or 0.6%, to 13,303.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.24 points, or 0.7%, to 2,210.88.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 46.02 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 321.47 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 126.34 points, or 0.9%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is down 13.75 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 371.76 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is up 3,454.18 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 415.35 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 236.02 points, or 12%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research