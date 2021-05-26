On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

U.S. stocks are closing higher Wednesday as investors continued to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation.

A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick’s Sporting Goods surged after reporting a jump in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch also made gains on similarly strong financial results.

The S&P 500′s gain was kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks. Markets have been bumpy in recent days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and look for additional clues on economic growth.

On Wednesday:

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

The S&P 500 rose 7.86 points, or 0.2%, to 4,195.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.59 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,323.05.

The Nasdaq rose 80.82 points, or 0.6%, to 13,738.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 43.52 points, or 2%, to 2,249.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 40.13 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 115.21 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 267 points, or 2%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 34.01 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 439.92 points, or 11.7%.

The Dow is up 3,716.57 points, or 12.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 849.71 points, or 6.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 274.42 points, or 13.9%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor reunites with family after seventh-month deployment on the USS Somerset