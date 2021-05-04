ICF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $378.5 million in the period.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.65 per share.

ICF shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $91.09, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICFI

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.