JBG Smith Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $54.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $20.7 million, or 16 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $165.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $122.2 million.

The company’s shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32, a drop of 1% in the last 12 months.

