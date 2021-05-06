Laureate Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $164.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $194.7 million in the period.

Laureate Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.04 billion.

Laureate Education shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.

