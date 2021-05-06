On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 6:58 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $61.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 21 cents.

Liquidity Services shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LQDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LQDT

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

