ManTech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 6:02 pm
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ ManTech International Corp. (MANT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $32.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $633.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $648.6 million.

ManTech expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.48 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion.

ManTech shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $86.10, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANT

