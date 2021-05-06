On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Maximus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 6:37 am
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $80.6 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $959.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $829.3 million.

Maximus expects full-year earnings to be $4.20 to $4.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.2 billion.

Maximus shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

