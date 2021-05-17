MMA Capital Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) on Monday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of $1.39.

MMA Capital Management shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.17, a fall of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMAC

