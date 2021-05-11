On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Offshore wind project near Martha’s Vineyard approved

By PATRICK WHITTLE
May 11, 2021 11:50 am
< a min read
      

An offshore wind project off Massachusetts that would create 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 400,000 homes, was approved Tuesday by the federal government.

The Vineyard Wind project, south of Martha’s Vineyard near Cape Cod, would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. The $2 billion project is a critical piece of the Biden administration’s plan to grow renewable energy in the U.S.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Monterey seizes massive haul of illicit weapons in the North Arabian Sea